Mardi Gras Parade coming back to Ellicottville after long hiatus

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ellicottville’s Mardi Gras parade is coming back after a two-year hiatus.

Coinciding with Holiday Valley’s Winter Carnival weekend, this year’s parade will take place on Saturday, March 12.

“In March of 2020, just one week before our Mardi Gras celebration was set to take place, our nation’s leaders declared a public health emergency, and businesses and events were ordered to shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” Brian McFadden, executive director of the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, said. “Now, two years later, with vaccination rates increasing and mandates being lifted, we are excited to bring back the Mardi Gras Parade, and we’re looking forward to celebrating this iconic event with our friends again – safely.”

Those who register for the parade will need to gather at the Katy’s Cafe parking lot on Washington Street before 6 p.m. The parade will proceed to move along “Ellicottville’s main drag” at 6:30 and end at the Gazebo, Ellicottville’s Chamber of Commerce says.

At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a crowning of a King and Queen, decided on by spectator applause. These two will be invited to lead the Winter Carnival Costume Parade down Mardi Gras slope the next day at Holiday Valley.

“Once you’re registered, let the fun begin!” said Jessica Wallace, the Chamber’s business development manager, said. “Gather your group and get started on those zany and elaborate costumes and floats. Let’s make the 2022 Mardi Gras Parade one to remember!”

To register for the parade, click or tap here. Applications must be in by March 1.