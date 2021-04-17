Memorial mass held for late St. Bonaventure President Dr. Dennis DePerro

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday, St. Bonaventure University honored the life and legacy of former school president Dr. Dennis DePerro.

He died in March after a nearly three-month-long battle with the coronavirus.

During a virtual memorial mass, students and alumni say DePerro led with a big heart, a soft touch and a clear vision for the university.

“And I think the challenge now is that we define the legacy for us. Have we done our work? Do we just go back to things prior to him. Or do we resume what he did? Or do we do what I think he would want us to do which I think he would long for us to do because I think he was a humble man and he would say keep going,” said Father Dan Riley.

Deperro leaves behind his wife and two sons.

He was 62 years old.