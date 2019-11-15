Mercy Flight pilot accused in Halloween night incident charged with harassment

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Mercy Flight pilot accused in a disturbing Halloween night incident appeared in court Thursday.

It was a brief appearance because he was informed today that both Ellicottville Town Justices have recused themselves from this case because of an undisclosed “conflict of interest.”

48-year-old Greggory Gray of Hamburg is a pilot in command for Mercy Flight. On Halloween night, three boys who were trick or treating in the heart of Ellicottville says he came across the street yelling, cursing and tried to grab one of them by the hood and follow him behind a building. They ran and called a parent, who says she then found him leaning against a tree holding his exposed private parts. When she confronted him he covered up and tried to run away. Gray is now facing three violations of harassment, and one violation of exposure of a person.

Mercy Flight’s Vice president released a statement last week saying she is disappointed to hear of the accusations but will await the results of the judicial process before making any decisions on consequences. She adds that Gray has maintained an exemplary employment record.

Ellicottville Judge John Karassik says he will let Gray know which other court this case will be transferred to so a date can be set for his arraignment there.