Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Multiple people injured in Cattaraugus County car crash

Cattaraugus County
Posted: / Updated:

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- A head-on crash in the Southern Tier sent multiple people to the hospital ,three of them by helicopter.

The two-car crash happened on route 16 in Franklin Saturday afternoon..
Drivers of both vehicles were flown to Erie County Medical Center for injuries and a minor was taken to the hospital via Mercy Flight.

Three other passengers were taken by ambulance to other hospitals.
The accident closed more than a mile-long stretch of Route 16 Saturday for more than two hours.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss