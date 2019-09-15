Multiple people injured in Cattaraugus County car crash

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- A head-on crash in the Southern Tier sent multiple people to the hospital ,three of them by helicopter.



The two-car crash happened on route 16 in Franklin Saturday afternoon..

Drivers of both vehicles were flown to Erie County Medical Center for injuries and a minor was taken to the hospital via Mercy Flight.

Three other passengers were taken by ambulance to other hospitals.

The accident closed more than a mile-long stretch of Route 16 Saturday for more than two hours.



The incident is still under investigation.

