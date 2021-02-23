NYS Trooper saves woman from house fire

MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB)–New York State Police featured Joseph Butler Jr. on their social media pages today.

Butler, a trooper out of SP Machias, was called to a fire at a home on State Route 16 where a woman was trapped and unable to escape in her wheelchair.

Police say Trooper Butler forced his way into the home, couldn’t see her due to thick smoke, but found her by listening to her calls for help.

Meet Trooper Joseph Butler Jr. – SP Machias.

He recently saved a woman trapped in a house fire, unable to escape in her wheelchair. He forced his way into the home, found her by listening to her calls for help, and pushed her to safety and medical attention. pic.twitter.com/qxBib8gAyn — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) February 23, 2021

He pushed the woman to safety and got her medical attention. Not long after that, the home was engulfed in flames, police added.

“Trooper Butler’s selfless act to enter the home no doubt saved the woman’s life,” New York State Police wrote.