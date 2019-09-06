Olean police investigate threatening videos, plan to have presence at high school

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police with the City of Olean say they are investigating two videos circulating on Facebook that appears to threaten youths.

It shows their pictures, with their name with the phrase “RIP” at the top of the photo.

Two videos were posted Thursday night. News 4 is not showing the videos, which show about 10 people.

Police say they plan to have a presence at Olean High School on Friday to make sure everyone feels safe.