Home at last: Missing Olean man spotted by good samaritans and reunited with family

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a harrowing 13 days, 22-year-old Cole Geise, the young man from Olean who went missing, is now home with his family. And that’s thanks to two good samaritans who thought they recognized cole and took action.

It really was a community effort to try and find Geise. People in Olean were on high alert, they knew what he looked like and that’s what helped multiple people at a Wendy’s restaurant spot him Saturday night.

Geise went missing on May 2, then almost two weeks later several people spotted Cole coming out of the bathroom at this Wendy’s on North Union Street in Olean. They say they immediately knew it was the missing man. They then followed him from a distance and called the police. They say they’re just happy they were in the right place at the right time to get him home.

Shift Supervisor at Wendy’s Lyaness Batista-Benett told News 4, “It’s really good timing and I’m eternally grateful for being there at that moment to see him just to finally get him home to be with his family. It’s just long overdue and knows everyone is at ease we can breathe and things are at peace again.”

Cole’s disappearance prompted multiple search efforts from his family, police and the Olean community. Which residents say ultimately helped them spot him.

Cole is currently back home and safe with his family.