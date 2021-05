OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Missing Olean man Cole Geise has been found alive, according to Olean Police.

Olean PD posted to their Facebook page late Saturday night confirming that Geise, who had been missing since May 2, has been found safe. The 22-year-old is reunited with his family.

Police say Cole Geise was spotted around 10 p.m. by an alert citizen.