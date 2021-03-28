NYS Police requested to investigate after Olean PD officer fires weapon

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been requested to investigate an incident involving a member of the Olean Police firing their weapon.

The State Police say the City of Olean Police Department asked for the investigation after one of their officers fired their weapon during a pursuit and attempted traffic stop Sunday morning.

Officials say the suspect being pursued ended up crashing their vehicle in Olean’s War Veterans Park off East State Street around 3:30 a.m.

State Police say “This is an active criminal investigation and no further information will be given at this time.”