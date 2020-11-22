Olean City Schools move to full remote-learning after Thanksgiving

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Olean City School District says they’re sending students fully remote after Thanksgiving, beginning November 30.

In a statement on the district’s website, they say this move is a proactive decision as surrounding regions spike with COVID-19 cases.

“As we have observed the rise in COVID-19 cases both regionally, locally, and in our schools, the Olean City School District is going to place all students in fully remote learning starting the Monday after Thanksgiving break.” Olean City School District

The move was made with the advice of the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.

The district also says the holiday season is a “great concern” as students gather with family members. The district says they understand the importance of family gatherings, but ask staff and students be “mindful of safety.”

Olean City Schools is currently using a “hybrid” model of instruction, students splitting their time with in-person instruction and remote learning.

Officials say students will be remote-learning until January 19. The district continues to monitor the situation and says they’ll make re-opening decisions accordingly.