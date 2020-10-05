Olean CSD employee tests positive for COVID-19

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An employee at the Olean City School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter shared with the community on Sunday, students, including those involved in BOCES, were asked to learn from home Monday through Wednesday this week.

The school says the instructional model for Monday and Tuesday will mirror a typical Wednesday.

Along with this, afterschool activities for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are cancelled, but meals will continue to be served at all locations, at the usual times.

