Olean General Hospital suspends patient visitation, with some exceptions

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Patient visitation at Olean General Hospital has been suspended “due to community spread of COVID-19,” the hospital announced.

“We are taking no chances. Out of an abundance of caution we are suspending patient visitation at OGH for 30 days with the exception of end of life situations and obstetrics visitation,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Mills said. “We are also suspending student rotations in the hospital until November 1.”

End-of-life situations are an exception. Designated support people for maternity patients also may enter the hospital.

Anyone who enters the hospital will be screened upon their arrival.

The hospital says it has “new capabilities” for virtual visits via an iPad. Anyone looking to contact someone in the hospital can reach out to a nurse or pastoral care.

“Patient safety is our number one priority. We have every confidence that patients who seek care at OGH continue to be safe,” Dr. Mills said.

