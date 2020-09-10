Olean man dead following head-on collision on I-86

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 45-year-old Olean man is dead following a head-on crash on I-86 West in the Town of Olean.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office tells us the 45-year-old man, driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre, was traveling east in the westbound lane when he hit a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500, that was traveling west, head-on.

Following the collision, officials say the Buick spun out in the center median, coming to a rest facing west.

The Dodge, occupied by two younger men, flipped over and came to rest on its top.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the two men in the Dodge went to Olean General Hospital by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

The 45-year-old Olean was also taken to Olean General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim at this time and no charges have been filed.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.