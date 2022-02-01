Olean man facing federal charge, accused of threatening acquaintance’s attorney

(WIVB) – An Olean man is facing a federal charge after being accused of making a threat to an acquaintance’s attorney in Minnesota.

Luke Marshall Wenke, 29, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with making threats to injure another person in interstate commerce.

According to the assistant U.S. Attorneys handling the case, Wenke’s acquaintance was arrested and federally charged in September 2020 with conspiracy to provide material support and resources to Hamas. It’s alleged that later that month, Wenke started sending threatening emails and phone calls to the acquaintance’s attorney, accusing them of not appropriately representing the acquaintance.

Wenke is also accused of sending an email in January containing a picture of the attorney’s home.

Wenke faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. He’s being held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday afternoon.