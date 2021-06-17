Olean man facing manslaughter, drug charges after death of jail inmate

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean man is facing a number of charges, including manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, after an inmate died at the Cattaraugus County Jail.

The inmate, who was not named, died last month.

Related Content Springville man indicted on manslaughter charge after man dies in December

In addition to the charges mentioned above, Daniel Klein, 31, was also accused of criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of prison contraband.

Following his arraignment, Klein was remanded to the jail on $100,000 bail.

MORE | Town of Tonawanda man to spend 5 years in prison for involvement in October shooting