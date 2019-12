OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Olean man has been charged with attempted grand larceny and petit larceny.

Police say Michael Cheney, Jr. stole more than $500 in merchandise from the Kohl’s at the Olean Center Mall.

In addition to this, the 21-year-old allegedly tried to force a man out of his vehicle in order to steal it.

Cheney was taken into custody to await arraignment.