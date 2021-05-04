Police searching for missing Olean man with autism

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Olean are looking for help finding a man who’s been missing since Sunday night.

Cole Geise, 22, has autism, and hasn’t been seen since Sunday around 10 p.m.

Geise is 6’5″, weighs 215 lbs. and is verbal. It’s not clear what he was wearing when he disappeared, but police say it may have been a gray, zip-up hoodie with the word “ECHO” on the front.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call police at (716) 376-5677.