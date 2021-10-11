Sen. Schumer urges Siemens to sell Olean plant to company that will protect local jobs

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Chuck Schumer is urging Siemens Energy, which owns Dresser-Rand in Olean, to sell to a company that will protect the jobs it provides.
Earlier this year, Siemens announced it would end manufacturing at the Olean plant, with the final goal of selling the facility.
Senator Schumer is hoping Siemens will listen to his plea and minimize the impact of the plant’s sale to preserve nearly a thousand jobs.
Schumer says those jobs are integral to the economic health of the region.
“This community depends on these jobs,” Schumer says. “These families depend on these jobs, and it’s not just the jobs on the line. Closing the plant means Olean’s families and local economy would be on the chopping block.”
Senator Schumer made his push earlier today at the United Steelworkers union location in Olean.
