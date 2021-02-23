Sheriff: Three charged in Olean animal abuse case

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday night, authorities in Cattaraugus County seized several animals from three people in Olean.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office worked with Olean police and the Cattaraugus County SPCA to execute a search and seizure warrant at an address on S. Second St.

As a result, Duane Lampe, 29, Tonia Lampe, 38, and Elizabeth Vennard, 19, were all charged with neglect, and failing to provide proper food and water for the animals. Each received a court appearance ticket.

It’s not clear what kinds of animals were taken away.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information on other animals that were left in their care to call (716) 938-2609.