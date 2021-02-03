Siemens Energy planning to lay off 500 workers in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Siemens Energy is planning to lay off 500 workers at its plant in Olean.

State Senator George Borrello says the company is going to keep 300 jobs at the plant. He says there are 100 openings in Painted Post and Houston, Texas. The laid off workers can apply for those positions.

Siemens took over the plant in Olean in 2014 after purchasing the site from Dresser-Rand. The German company is planning to lay off 7,800 workers worldwide by 2025.

Leaders with the United Steelworkers say they were blindsided by this decision.

“Well, I would have wanted the company to approach us and let us know they were contemplating closing the facility,” Joseph Vertalino says. “And then giving us the opportunity to attempt to negotiate the decision, and look for ways that we could save these jobs.”

Union leaders expect these layoffs to start taking effect in the next couple of months. Congressman Tom Reed is blaming the Biden Administration for these job losses.

Reed says this is another example of the President’s energy policies having real world consequences.