St. Bonaventure receives largest single donation in school’s history

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Finishing up the fiscal year, St. Bonaventure received the largest single gift the university has ever received.

According to the school, $5 million was gifted by an anonymous donor. It was given in support of St. Bonaventure’s School of Health Professions.

“This remarkable gift ensures that St. Bonaventure continues to thrive and to offer academic programs that students and parents desire,” University President Dr. Dennis R. DePerro, said in a news release on the school’s website. “It speaks to the donor’s profound belief in doing good and illustrates what is best about our community as it works together to connect students to the true meaning and potential of their existence.”

St. Bonaventure says that more than $19 million was raised by “alumni and friends” between June 2018 and May 2019.