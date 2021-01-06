Two pet snakes recovered from apartment fire in Olean

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB)–During a fire investigation on Tuesday evening, the City of Olean Fire Department found an 8-10 foot pet snake outside its cage.

Firefighters say they secured the snake using a container and removed it from the building. Officials tell us a second snake was found later on and also safely removed. Two cats, however, died in the fire.

The Olean Fire Department says at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, in the upper of 413 West Greene St., the initial responding engine said there was nothing showing.

However, upon further investigation, heavy smoke was showing from the rear of the second-floor apartment.

Officials also reported the tenant had not been seen and is usually home at that time.

Crews initiated an interior attack and searches on the second floor. An additional alarm was struck to bring in off-duty personnel due to the size of the structure.

Olean firefighters tell News 4 they were able to extinguish the fire, and the City of Olean Police located the tenant and learned that he was okay.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was a heat lamp that had tipped over, ignited combustible materials, and spread to the walls and ceiling.

It was deemed accidental and the first-floor apartment was allowed to be re-occupied.

Damages are estimated at $5,000.