Two teens dead following rollover in Cattaraugus County Friday night

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 18-year-olds are dead after a one-car rollover in the Town of Olean.

According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Barnum Road around 10:10 p.m. Friday.

Officials say two children were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Olean General Hospital.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the matter with the assistance of its accident reconstruction team.

Authorities tell News 4 there is no further information at this time.