Parents want their voices heard about school reopening in West Valley

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dozens of parents and students from the West Valley Central School District came out tonight, protesting what they say is a lack of transparency from their school board members.

We spoke with people who say something must change before the school bell rings this fall.

As West Valley Central School District board members gathered inside for their meeting, dozens of protestors watched from the windows outside. They wanted to make sure their message was clear.

Both parents and even former board members say one of their biggest concerns is that this current board is using COVID-19 restrictions as an excuse to make major decisions that affect the entire district behind closed doors.

Those protesting say that includes while choosing a new superintendent.

Ultimately, those outside of Tuesday’s meeting say they need to see transparency and more community involvement from board members moving forward.