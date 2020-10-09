Pioneer School District to go full remote after two confirmed COVID-19 cases

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Pioneer School District will move to full remote instruction for Friday due to two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Superintendent Benjamin Halsey says the move is being made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.

He also says it will allow the school to start the contract tracing process.

Staff can collect resources from 8 a.m.-10 a.m., but now students are allowed on campus tomorrow.

Officials say there will be no BOCES or vocational programs, sports, or any other extracurricular activities on Friday.

A further update will be issued over the weekend, and Monday is a planned day off, the district says.