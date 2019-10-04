Police: Yorkshire man tries to cut Cattaraugus County employee with knife

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with trying to cut a county employee with a knife.

On Wednesday, New York State police responded to a report of a man threatening someone with a razor knife at a residence on Old Olean Rd. in Yorkshire.

State police say that after Jonathan Matthews, 35, threatened and tried to cut the county employee, Matthews resisted Troopers’ attempts to take him into custody.

Ultimately, he was arrested on charges of assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.

After being arraigned in Yorkshire Town Court, Matthews was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $5,000 bail.

He will be in court at a later date.