Portion of I-86 to close for roughly five weeks

CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — In about a week, a stretch of I-86 will be shut down for culvert replacement work.
It will begin on October 28 at 7 a.m. Both sides of the highway will be closed from Exit 23 (US-219 SB) to Exit 24 (NY Route 417).
There will be a detour posted along NY Route 417.
The work is weather-sensitive, but it’s expected to last approximately five weeks.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.