Portion of I-86 to close for roughly five weeks

CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — In about a week, a stretch of I-86 will be shut down for culvert replacement work.

It will begin on October 28 at 7 a.m. Both sides of the highway will be closed from Exit 23 (US-219 SB) to Exit 24 (NY Route 417).

There will be a detour posted along NY Route 417.

The work is weather-sensitive, but it’s expected to last approximately five weeks.