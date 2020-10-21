Portville CSD students in grades 7-12 to learn remotely until November

PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Portville students in grades 7-12 will be learning remotely until November 2.

“Unfortunately, in order to maintain in-person learning as we have been, we would need substitutes to fill in for those teachers who have been required to quarantine, and we simply do not have enough substitutes to fulfill this need,” the school announced on Tuesday.

This comes after another student in the Jr.-Sr. High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Students who attend CTE classes at BOCES will continue attending classes at the Olean BOCES Center, as long as they aren’t under quarantine.

Also, athletes may continue practicing and participating in games, as long as they aren’t under quarantine.

Students without sufficient Internet access at home can work at school. Transportation will be provided, and information on that can be found by emailing tbaker@portvillecsd.org or by calling (716) 933-6005.

