Road work slated to begin next week on Route 219 in Cattaraugus County

TOWN OF CARROLLTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting next week, Route 219’s lanes will be reduced from Plank St. in the Town of Carrollton to the Pennsylvania border.

On April 5, at 7 a.m., left lane closures will take effect in both the northbound and southbound directions. The New York State Department of Transportation says crossovers will be created.

Overall, the work is expected to take about nine months, but inclement weather could delay it.