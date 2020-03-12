Skip to content
News 4 Buffalo
Kenmore
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Call 4 Action
Coronavirus
Around New York
Child Victims Act
Nursing Home Ratings in NY
Mel’s Mutts
4 the Web Exclusive
Women Leading WNY
Buffalo’s Best
Buffalo Behind the Scenes
Border Report Tour
NY Capitol News
Top Stories
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East
Top Stories
Starbucks announces plans for modified operations due to coronavirus
US Soccer apologizes for arguments in equal pay case
Rail car accident, possible gas leak leads to elementary school closure in Salamanca
NHL advises teams to not gather for hockey practice or meetings
Video
4 Warn Weather
Current Radar
Interactive Radar
Closings 4 You
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Canadian Conditions
Science With Stevie
Video
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Sabres
UB Bulls
High School Sports
Scholar Athlete
Chase for the Championship
Masters Report
Community
Contests
Buffalo’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Events Calendar
The Mel Robbins Show
Pledge of Allegiance
4-Mented in WNY
Wake Up! Birthdays
Buffalo Now
Watch Live
Watch News 4 Now
Secondary Stream
TV Listings
CW23
Live Traffic Map
Report It!
Found It On 4
About Us
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Register/Report Closing
Closings 4 You Text Alerts
Important FAQ for WIVB/WNLO Antenna Viewers
Captioning Concerns
Advertise With Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Salamanca
Rail car accident, possible gas leak leads to elementary school closure in Salamanca
Trending Stories
SUNY schools shifting to “distance learning” as coronavirus cases rise to 216
Video
Mayor Brown expected to provide update on St. Patrick’s Day Parade tomorrow
1st confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Monroe County
Video
Watch News 4 Now
NHL advises teams to not gather for hockey practice or meetings
Video
Misuta Chow’s files for bankruptcy
Local casinos taking precautions against possible coronavirus spread
Video
Case against boyfriend who accidentally shot girlfriend in Texas de Brazil going to grand jury
Video
Stories of Service
Veteran Golfers Association at The Greenbrier
Legendary Naval officer's son recalls resilient father
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito thanks veterans
Local therapeutic riding center helps veterans in need
Veterans Voices: Citizen Sailor serves the community as a veteran of the newsroom and the Navy
Johnnie Williams - Vietnam War to War on Terror
Lee Mitchelson - Vietnam War
Don't Miss
Fantasy Island for sale, owners on the hook for undisclosed amount
Video
Ten years after North Collins torture-murder, family still seeking justice
Video
Peace Bridge traffic drops 38% since debate about building new one
Video
Attorney fires off letter to Gowanda residents seeking more complaints
Video
New video, sound shows chaos of City Grill murders
Video
Speed cameras: Will they be effective?
Video
Understaffed: nursing homes struggle to find workers
Video