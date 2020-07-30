All Salamanca City CSD students now eligible for food benefits

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — All families in the Salamanca City Central School District are now eligible for food benefits because of the closures.

The benefits are available to families regardless of their income since the district is a Community Eligibility Provision school where all students receive free lunches.

Benefits for each child will be given to families through an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. Most of these benefit cards will come in the mail in August. Instructions will be provided, and an application does not need to be submitted.

Families who already receive SNAP benefits already received their benefits.

EBT card benefits can be used within a year of the date they’re issued. They’re not transferable and can’t be donated.

Stores where food can be purchased with an EBT card can be found here. A list of foods that can be purchased with SNAP benefits can be found here.

Assistance with EBT cards and benefits can be found by calling 1-888-328-6399, emailing otda.sm.eisp.PEBT@otda.ny.gov or visiting this site.

