Authorities attempting to locate Salamanca teen missing since Sunday

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State is reporting an 18-year-old Salamanca teen is missing.

Officials say Zavier Botsford has autism and may need medical attention.

He’s described as Indian, 6’04”, and 200 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on East Jefferson Street in Salamanca at 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

According to officials, Zavier was driving a 2008 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York license plate KGR-2581. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, jeans, and black work boots.

Salamanca Police ask anyone with information on Botsford’s whereabouts to contact them at (716) 945-2330 or dial 911.