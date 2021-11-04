Man, woman face several felonies following shooting in Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and a woman are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Salamanca.

Police in the city say the shooting happened this past Saturday around 10:22 a.m. Several shots were allegedly fired, and one man was injured. The weapon police say was used was recovered by officers.

Following an investigation involving multiple agencies, 29-year-old Patrick McVinney, Jr. and 34-year-old Joelle Cooper were arrested.

They each face the following felony charges:

attempted murder (two counts)

criminal use of a firearm

criminal possession of a weapon

reckless endangerment (three counts)

tampering with evidence

Both McVinney and Cooper were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail after being arraigned.

Further proceedings are scheduled to take place on Friday.