SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and a woman are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Salamanca.
Police in the city say the shooting happened this past Saturday around 10:22 a.m. Several shots were allegedly fired, and one man was injured. The weapon police say was used was recovered by officers.
Following an investigation involving multiple agencies, 29-year-old Patrick McVinney, Jr. and 34-year-old Joelle Cooper were arrested.
They each face the following felony charges:
- attempted murder (two counts)
- criminal use of a firearm
- criminal possession of a weapon
- reckless endangerment (three counts)
- tampering with evidence
Both McVinney and Cooper were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail after being arraigned.
Further proceedings are scheduled to take place on Friday.
Latest Posts
- Man, woman face several felonies following shooting in Salamanca
- Big Game Bound Week 9: Rodgers’ positive test affects Packers-Chiefs showdown, plus picks from former NFL safety Antoine Bethea
- Mel’s Mutts: Barbie
- Sabres trade star Jack Eichel to Vegas Golden Knights
- US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline: Key takeaways
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.