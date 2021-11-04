Man, woman face several felonies following shooting in Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man and a woman are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Salamanca.

Police in the city say the shooting happened this past Saturday around 10:22 a.m. Several shots were allegedly fired, and one man was injured. The weapon police say was used was recovered by officers.

Following an investigation involving multiple agencies, 29-year-old Patrick McVinney, Jr. and 34-year-old Joelle Cooper were arrested.

They each face the following felony charges:

  • attempted murder (two counts)
  • criminal use of a firearm
  • criminal possession of a weapon
  • reckless endangerment (three counts)
  • tampering with evidence

Both McVinney and Cooper were remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail without bail after being arraigned.

Further proceedings are scheduled to take place on Friday.

