Missing child alert issued for teen in Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A missing child alert has been issued for a teen in Salamanca.

Zavier Apollo Botsford, a 17-year-old with autism, may need medical attention, according to NYS Public Safety.

MISSING CHILD ALERT – Zavier Apollo Botsford, 17, has autism. He was last see seen at 11 p..m. Thursday, June 18, in the city of Salamanca, Cattaraugus County. More: https://t.co/1NUd3f45LA pic.twitter.com/6E8Yu3D1wS — NYS Public Safety (@NYSPublicSafety) June 20, 2020

He was last seen on East Jefferson Street in the City of Salamanca Thursday at 11 p.m.

Officials believe he is on foot and might be in the local area.

He’s Indian, 6’02”, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

