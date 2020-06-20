Missing child alert issued for teen in Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A missing child alert has been issued for a teen in Salamanca.
Zavier Apollo Botsford, a 17-year-old with autism, may need medical attention, according to NYS Public Safety.
He was last seen on East Jefferson Street in the City of Salamanca Thursday at 11 p.m.
Officials believe he is on foot and might be in the local area.
He’s Indian, 6’02”, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
