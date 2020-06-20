Closings
There are currently 268 active closings. Click for more details.

Missing child alert issued for teen in Salamanca

Salamanca

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A missing child alert has been issued for a teen in Salamanca.

Zavier Apollo Botsford, a 17-year-old with autism, may need medical attention, according to NYS Public Safety.

He was last seen on East Jefferson Street in the City of Salamanca Thursday at 11 p.m.

Officials believe he is on foot and might be in the local area.

He’s Indian, 6’02”, 170 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss