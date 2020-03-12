Rail car accident, possible gas leak leads to elementary school closure in Salamanca

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A rail car accident near Prospect Elementary School has canceled school for those students on Thursday.

The reason for the cancellation is because the accident may have caused an argon gas leak.

Students are being transported to the Salamanca High School auditorium, where parents or guardians with proper identification can pick up students after 10 a.m.

The school district says all staff and students are safe, and that the elementary school is being evacuated as a precaution.