Salamanca City CSD goes remote for a few days

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Salamanca City Central School District is returning to fully remote learning.

This kind of instruction will take place through Wednesday. The school says it’s due to “elevated quarantine and positive cases.”

“The district leadership team has been working closely with the Cattaraugus County Health Department since the beginning of the pandemic. Over the past several weeks, the number of positive cases in our region (Southwest Cattaraugus County) has increased and the number of quarantined and positive students and staff are also increasing. The increased positive designations and quarantined numbers are starting to impact our ability to meet program needs as students and staff are quarantined,” the school district wrote on Facebook.

In addition to no classes on school grounds, all afterschool activities are canceled.

Salamanca says most of the positive cases were contracted outside school grounds. Going forward, the district will publish the number of quarantined and COVID-positive students and staff members at least once per week.

Staff members are still required to appear in person, and food service deliveries will take place.

The school district says students who attend out of IEP-based programs and Ellicottville CTE and Big Picture programs will be transported.

Additionally, the Board of Education retreat on Tuesday will be virtual.