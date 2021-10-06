SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Salamanca City Central School District Superintendent Robert Breidenstein will retire at the end of the school year.
The school district announced his resignation on Wednesday morning. It will take effect on June 30.
Breidenstein’s career in education began in 1990, when he served as a mental health counselor, and then a school counselor, in Genesee County.
He went on to serve as an administrator in a number of school districts, including Orchard Park, West Seneca and Tonawanda.
In 2011, he became Superintendent in the Salamanca school district. During this time, he helped secure more than $125 million in financial aid for six Indegenous Land districts in western New York.
- DiTondo’s, an Italian favorite, reopens with new name and menu
- Multiple people injured in shooting at Texas high school, hunt for suspect underway
- Niagara County to hold public hearings on proposal for re-districting
- Salamanca City CSD Superintendent to retire at end of school year
- Newsfeed Now: Senate Democrats push to pass debt ceiling bill; Deputy goes from chasing drivers to chasing dreams in NASCAR
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.