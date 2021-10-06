Salamanca City CSD Superintendent to retire at end of school year

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Salamanca City Central School District Superintendent Robert Breidenstein will retire at the end of the school year.

The school district announced his resignation on Wednesday morning. It will take effect on June 30.

Breidenstein’s career in education began in 1990, when he served as a mental health counselor, and then a school counselor, in Genesee County.

He went on to serve as an administrator in a number of school districts, including Orchard Park, West Seneca and Tonawanda.

In 2011, he became Superintendent in the Salamanca school district. During this time, he helped secure more than $125 million in financial aid for six Indegenous Land districts in western New York.