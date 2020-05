(Photo posted by Katie Taylor and shared by Salamanca Police on Facebook)

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Salamanca are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Xavier Peters has been missing since Tuesday night. He weighs about 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a pair of blue shorts, no shirt and no shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police at (716) 945-2330.

