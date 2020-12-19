Salamanca resource officer becomes an elf as holiday surprise for students remote learning

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)– A resource officer working in the Salamanca City Central School District is spreading holiday cheer to students during a not so normal year.

Officer Elf

Students in the district are at home, remote-learning because of COVID-19.

Deputy Steven M. Dombek works at Prospect Elementary in Salamanca and has been trying to give students a sense of normalcy this holiday season.

We’re told every day Dombek places his assistant “Officer Elf” in different places around the school, carrying out everyday duties. Dombek posts the pictures online to show kids what he and his helper are up to that day.

With Christmas right around the corner, Officer Elf had to return to the North Pole for an “emergency mission.” So, he left a note letting students know Deputy Dombek would fill-in during his absence.

“I am sorry I had to leave this early, but Santa needed me at the North Pole. I left a note for Officer Steve in his office to please let everyone know I will let Santa know how good you all have been, plus turning your homework in on time. I also asked Officer Steve to try to make the last day before break memorable. I hope he can do something silly for you guys. I will miss you all!!!! Merry Christmas.” Officer Elf

Deputy Steven M. Dombek

Deputy Dombek surprised students and staff with his surprise by dressing up as “Elf on the Shelf” and curling up in a school showcase.

