Salamanca schools closed Monday after “violent threat” made against students and school

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — All Salamanca City Central Schools will be closed Monday after a specific violent threat was made against students and the school.
The district says they became aware of the threat Sunday at 8:45 p.m. and believe it’s credible enough to keep people out of their buildings. And all school-related activities are also canceled Monday.
Salamanca Police tell News 4 the Salamanca BOCES program will be closed tomorrow as a precaution.
According to the SCCS website, “…the District was made aware of a specific violent threat directed at Salamanca students and the school by minor students.”
The Salamanca Police Department is investigating.
The district asks if anyone has questions to contact the Salamanca Police at (716) 945-2330.
