Salamanca woman charged with hitting, pushing deputies during warrant arrest

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Salamanca woman has been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Early Thursday morning, Salamanca police and members of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office were working together to make a warrant arrest on Eagle Street.

During this time, deputies say 37-year-old Melissa Nestell pushed them and hit them in the face.

Nestell, who was also charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail. She’ll be in City of Salamanca Court at a later date.