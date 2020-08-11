Students in Salamanca to receive free breakfast and lunch during 2020-2021 school year

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Salamanca City Central School District says its students will continue to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost during the 2020-2021 school year.

Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations Karen Magara said the district was approved for the Community Eligibility Provision for four more years.

Thanks to CEP, school officials say students in grades Pre-K through 12 received free meals the last four years.

“We are thankful to again be approved for CEP for another four years,” Magara said. “It is important that students eat at least two good meals a day, and many would go without if not for this program.”

Officials say students wishing for extra meals or a la carte items will be required to pay at the time of purchase.

