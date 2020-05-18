Tentative last day for Salamanca City Central School District set for June 12

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Salamanca City Central School District officials say the last day of the 2019-2020 school year is tentatively June 12. Dismissal is set for 10 a.m. that day.

SCCSD Superintendent Robert Breidenstein says the announcement follows Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order.

The order is subject to further guidance from Cuomo and the Department of Health. We will work together as a District to properly celebrate the accomplishments of our students, staff, and community. The past few months demonstrate the true Warrior Spirit,” Breidenstein added.

According to the district, principals at each of its three schools will share direction on how students can collect their materials and devices left at school in the coming weeks.

There will also be plans for a virtual send-off for students and staff to close out the school year.

SCCSD will also release plans for high school graduation and summer programs in the next few weeks.

The district says food delivery to students and families will continue through June 26.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.