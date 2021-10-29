Sheriff: Bomb threat report involving local school district leads to arrest of Cattaraugus County man

CONEWANGO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Earlier this month, authorities say 20-year-old Dominick Brisley, while working with another person, called dispatchers numerous times. Officials say he was reporting an alleged bomb threat at a local school district.

Additionally, authorities say Brisley made threats toward law enforcement officers and first responders, but no one was injured.

Eventually, Brisley turned himself in. After being processed, he was released.

Brisley will be arraigned in Town of Conewango Court at a later date.

