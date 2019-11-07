Breaking News
Siena and St. Bonaventure basketball to compete for Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup

Cattaraugus County
ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The basketball teams from Siena College and St. Bonaventure University will soon compete for a new trophy named after Brother Ed Coughlin, who died in July.

Coughlin was the president of Siena College, a Buffalo native and a longtime fixture at St. Bonaventure University, where he graduated in 1970.

Both the Saints and Bonnies are avidly supported mid-major programs, with Siena in the MAAC and SBU in the Atlantic 10, and often have one another on the early-season schedule.

When the men’s teams play in Albany on Nov. 12, they’ll play for the newly-renamed Brother Ed Coughlin Franciscan Cup. The cup has been battled over since 2010, with St. Bona winning the last three.

Coughlin died of complications related to heart surgery.

