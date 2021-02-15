Snowmobiler hospitalized after accident in Cattaraugus County

Cattaraugus County
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE VALLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday night, a snowmobiler was taken to ECMC after an incident in Little Valley.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened on the Pat McGee Trail near Third St. Extension around 9 p.m.

It’s not exactly clear if this was a crash or something else, but the driver suffered leg injuries. Officials are still investigating this accident.

