Springville man accused of stealing calf

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville man has been accused of stealing a baby cow.
New York State police say they were investigating the theft of a calf from a location on Creek Road in Yorkshire.
Torrence Schmitt, 20, has been accused of taking the animal. He was charged with petit larceny and released with a court appearance ticket.
He’ll be in court this September.
