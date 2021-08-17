Springville man accused of stealing calf

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Springville man has been accused of stealing a baby cow.

New York State police say they were investigating the theft of a calf from a location on Creek Road in Yorkshire.

Torrence Schmitt, 20, has been accused of taking the animal. He was charged with petit larceny and released with a court appearance ticket.

He’ll be in court this September.

