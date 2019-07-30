St. Bonaventure mourns death of Brother Ed Coughlin

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB and NEWS10) — Brother Ed Coughlin, the president of Siena College, died Tuesday morning in Rochester of complications related to heart surgery. Coughlin was originally from Buffalo and a longtime fixture at St. Bonaventure University, where he graduated.

Coughlin served roles ranging from a counselor to the dean of the Franciscan Institute, and most recently, as vice president of mission from 2005 to 2014. From there, he went to Siena, where he planned to step down once his contract ended in 2020.

A wake will be held at the SBU Chapel on Saturday and Sunday, with a funeral mass held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Siena College will also hold a memorial for Brother Ed on Sept. 17.