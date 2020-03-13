St. Bonaventure moves to online-only classes, will allow students to stay on campus or return home

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB)–St. Bonaventure says it will offer online-only instructions March 16-March 27 in doing what it can to stop the potential spread of coronavirus.

President Dr. Dennis DePerro says students can choose to remain on campus or return home.

All online classes will start no later than March 18, while some could start as early as Monday. Faculty will reach out to students to explain scheduling, DePerro said.

The university campus will remain open, and faculty and staff are expected to report to work, as usual, to maintain services for students who choose to stay.

“At this moment in time, offering students the flexibility to return home and continue their studies if they desire is prudent,” DePerro said. “The university hopes to have all students back on campus to resume in-class instruction on March 30, DePerro said, “but I will meet regularly with senior management to evaluate the situation to determine if an extension is necessary.”