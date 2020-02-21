St. Bonaventure raising money to purchase and deliver medical supplies for Wuhan hospitals

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A St. Bonaventure biology professor and two Bonaventure-based organizations are raising money to protect medical personnel in the Wuhan, the Chinese city affected by the coronavirus.

Dr. Xiaoning Zhang, professor at SBU, says Wuhan is dealing with more than 60% of the 75,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus reported.

“The medical staff in Wuhan has been hammered by this overwhelming demand in care,” Zhang added. “Due to a shortage of proper protection gear, more than 1,000 medical staffers have been infected and, sadly, some have passed away.”

BonaResponds and Positiveripples, along with Chinese and American in Olean, are also assisting in the campaign, according to Bonaventure.

The American Chinese Culture & Education Foundation will receive funds raised to purchase and deliver hazmat suits, goggles, medical masks, gloves, and breathing machines, among other things directly to Wuhan hospitals, Zhang says.

St. Bonaventure says there are three ways to donate:

1. Donation boxes on and off-campus till March 15:

De La Roche Hall, Room 103

Friedsam Library, Reference Desk

SBU Bookstore, Reilly Center

Murphy Building, First Amendment Lounge

Hopkins Hall, One Stop

Hickey Dining Hall

Swan Business Center, Atrium

Rehabilitation Today, 2416 Constitution Ave., Olean

Park and Shop, Front & Main streets, Olean

Tasty Time, 3143 West State Road, Allegany

Olean Medical Group, Purchasing and Receiving Office

For checks, make payable to “Positive Ripples” and note “for fighting the coronavirus in Wuhan.”

2. *Gift card raffle tickets. $1 per ticket. Tickets are available at:

Quick Center for the Arts reception desk, 12-4 p.m. daily until Feb. 26

Hickey Dining Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 21, 24, 26

Reilly Center outside bookstore, 5-7 p.m. Feb. 26, before the men’s basketball game vs. Duquesne

* Gift cards are donated by local businesses. Winners will be notified by Feb. 28.

3. Facebook fundraiser until March 15. Click here for more information